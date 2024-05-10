BI delegation co-chairs ASEAN Regional Forum on counter-terrorism and transnational crime

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) led the Philippine delegation at the ASEAN Regional Forum Inter-Sessional Meeting on Counter-Terrorism and Transnational Crime (ARF ISM on CTTC) in Honolulu, Hawaii. In photo are (third and fourth from left) BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco and I-PROBES chief Bienvenido Castillo III.

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) led the Philippine delegation at the ASEAN Regional Forum Inter-Sessional Meeting on Counter-Terrorism and Transnational Crime (ARF ISM on CTTC) in Honolulu, Hawaii. In photo are (third and fourth from left) BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco and I-PROBES chief Bienvenido Castillo III.

305 SHARES Share Tweet

Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Norman Tansingco and I-PROBES chief Bienvenido Castillo III led the Philippine delegation at the ASEAN Regional Forum Inter-Sessional Meeting on Counter-Terrorism and Transnational Crime (ARF ISM on CTTC) held in Honolulu, Hawaii recently.

The said forum, held last May 2 and 3, was co-chaired by the United States, Bangladesh, and the Philippines, convened law enforcement officials from participating countries to address pressing issues of terrorism and transnational crime.

During his opening remarks, Tansingco emphasized the importance of border security measures and intelligence-sharing capabilities in preventing and addressing terrorism and transnational crime, key areas of focus for the agency.

Attendees discussed topics such as trafficking in persons, border management, and the proliferation of illicit activities.

Tansingco highlighted the relevance of these discussions to Philippine immigration, emphasizing the BI’s commitment to preventing and countering violent extremism, as well as combating trafficking in persons within the broader framework of national and regional security strategies.

“We must continue to show the world that we implement effective mechanisms in preventing and addressing terrorism,” Tansingco stated. “By strengthening our security measures and enhancing our intelligence-sharing, we bolster our defenses against the threat of terrorism,” he added.

Tansingco expressed confidence in achieving significant progress in the fight against terrorism and transnational crime through collective efforts.

The ARF ISM on CTTC Crime brings together ARF members, as well as selected regional and international organizations and institutions, to discuss means of developing strategies to counter emerging security threats among nations.