BI deports 180 Chinese nationals

A TOTAL of 180 Chinese nationals were deported at the Ninoy Aquino International airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 on Thursday.

Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Norman Tansingco said that the said Chinese nationals were among those arrested in an operation led by the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime (PAOCC) under Executive Director Gilbert Cruz and the Philippine National Police (PNP) Women and Children Protection Center (WCPC) in Pasay City.

“We will not tolerate foreign nationals who abuse our hospitality and use our land for their unscrupulous activities. Foreigners who blatantly violate our laws will face deportation and blacklisting,” Tansingco warned.

The foreigners, found within the premises of Smart Web Technology Corp., were said to have been involved in human trafficking activities such as prostitution and labor-exploitation.

“Their activities are contrary to local laws and public interest, hence making them undesirable aliens,” Tansingco underscored.

BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval said a summary deportation order was issued by the BI against the 180 Chinese nationals for being undocumented and undesirable aliens.

The deportees boarded a Philippine airlines flight to Shanghai and as a consequence of the deportation, the said foreign nationals’ names were included in the BI’s database of blacklisted aliens, Sandoval added.