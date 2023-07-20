BI, DMW join hands vs. fake OECs

194 SHARES Share Tweet

A collaboration had been forged by the Bureau of Immigration (BI) with the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) due to the recurrence of illegal recruitment victims presenting fake overseas employment certificates (OECs).

This was learned from BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco who cited the case of a female passenger intercepted last July 18 after presenting a fake OEC. An OEC is the basic requirement for departing overseas Filipino workers (OFW) which is issued by the DMW.

Her case was forwarded to the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking for further investigation and action against the supplier of the fake document.

It was learned that the 50-year-old female passenger was recruited to work as a household service worker in Hong Kong and that she was attempting to depart via a Cebu Pacific Air flight at the Clark International Airport when intercepted by immigration personnel.

Further verifications with DMW officers at the airport confirmed that the document was indeed counterfeit.

“Our system is integrated with the DMW, making it easier for us to detect fake certificates. It is the directive of President Marcos to ensure smooth and seamless processing for OFWs,” said Tansingco. “We are in full support of the DMW’s efforts, to protect our workers from exploitation,” the BI chief said.

The BI, he said, has had numerous meetings with the DMW to develop systems to make it easier for departing OFWs.

The female victim claimed that her fake OEC was processed through a friend and she was made to believe that it was legitimately processed through the DMW.