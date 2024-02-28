BI, DOLE join hands in fight vs illegal aliens

249 SHARES Share Tweet

AN agreement was reached by the Bureau Immigration (BI) and the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) for them to join forces in the fight against illegal aliens through a new data sharing agreement.

Signed by BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco and DOLE Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma, the said agreement aims to establish a framework for real-time data exchange between the two agencies.

Under the terms of the agreement, DOLE will provide BI with comprehensive data on foreign nationals issued alien employment permits (AEP), certificates of exemption and exclusion, as well as information on cancelled and revoked AEPs and certificates of exemption. This data will serve as a resource for BI in verifying the information submitted by applicants seeking conversion to or extension of their 9(g) working visas.

“The primary objective of this collaborative effort is to ensure that only legitimate foreign workers, duly vetted by DOLE, are granted work visas and permits in the Philippines,” said Tansingco.

The AEP, a primary requirement for foreign nationals applying for work visas, plays a vital role in maintaining the integrity and security of the labor market.

“We thank our partners from the DOLE for their continuous support on the efforts to improve the system,” said Tansingco. “Through this agreement, both the BI and the DOLE will be able to better enforce our mandates,” he added.

The initiative comes on the heels of a comprehensive restructuring of BI’s visa issuance system. Tansingco further announced that the BI has initiated the development of an online application system for working visas, aimed at further streamlining procedures and enhancing accessibility for applicants.