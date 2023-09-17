BI employees’ groups conduct medical-dental mission

166 SHARES Share Tweet

A medical and dental mission for Manila residents was conducted last September 2 by officers and members of two employees’ group from the Bureau of Immigration (BI).

Organized by the Buklod ng mga Kawani ng CID and the BI Multi-purpose cooperative, the outreach was conducted in the City of Manila. The recipients of much-needed medical assistance were seniors, adults and children of barangays in Intramuros.

The mission was conducted with the support and cooperation of Manila District 301-A3, the Manila Action Lions Club, the Manila Achievers Lions Club, the Manila Young Achievers Lions Club, and the Manila Young Entrepreneurs Lions Club.

The Buklod ng mga Kawani ng CID and the BI Multi-purpose cooperative are two major employees’ groups in the BI, with member employees assigned in different offices of the agency nationwide.

The activity was well-attended, and more than 400 underprivileged residents of Barangays 654, 655, 657 and 658 were given assistance. It was conducted as part of the agency’s 83rd founding anniversary celebration, which was held last September 8 at the BI’s head office in Intramuros, Manila.