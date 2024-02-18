BI enters into partnership with Australia

166 SHARES Share Tweet

A PARTNERSHIP was entered into by the Bureau of Immigration (BI) with the Australian government to enhance cooperation and knowledge-sharing between Australian and Philippine authorities on crucial aspects of border management.

“There were a lot of eye-opening learnings that we were able to note during the study tour that we will be adopting in Philippine immigration. Activities like this help us gain more perspective about international trends that we can implement in the country,” BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said after key BI officials recently attended a study tour program in Canberra and Melbourne arranged by the Australian Embassy in the Philippines, facilitated by the Australia Department of Home Affairs and the Australian Border Force last February 5 to 8.

The BI delegation, led by Tansingco, engaged in a series of activities designed to provide valuable insights into various facets of border management.

Activities included visits to key sites, meetings with senior officers from Australian agencies, and participation in roundtable discussions focusing on advanced passenger information, immigration priorities, human trafficking, cyber threats, and counter-terrorism efforts.

“We participated in the program to understand Australia’s approaches and strategies in these areas, with a view to adapting and implementing best practices in the context of Philippine immigration. The program also offered opportunities for the BI delegation to explore innovative technologies and operational methodologies utilized by Australian authorities,” he added.

Tansingco said that they were particularly interested in the discussions on the Advance Passenger Information (API) and Passenger Name Record (PNR), which are advanced data used in pre-vetting arriving foreign nationals, as well as Australia’s approach on security and human trafficking, and their use of electronic gates. Also discussed in the study tour were approaches against cyberthreats and terrorism.