BI exec hailed for eTravel system

166 SHARES Share Tweet

A plaque of recognition was awarded by the Department of Tourism (DOT) to an executive of the Bureau of Immigration (BI) for eTravel system.

Cited during the dissemination forum for the 2022 Philippine Tourism Industry Performance and Tourism Satellite Accounts held last July 5 at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City was Jose Dennis Javier, BI Technical Assistant for Border Control Operations and Chairperson of the eTravel Sub-Technical Working Group.

Javier presented the eTravel, which is a joint project of several government agencies, in the said event.

The eTravel was launched earlier this year, and serves as the single data collection platform for arriving and departing passengers. It establishes an integrated border control, health surveillance, and economic data analysis.

It is a joint project of the agency with the DOT, the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), the Bureau of Quarantine (BOQ), the Bureau of Customs (BOC), the Department of Health (DOH), the Department of Transportation (DOTr), the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the National Privacy Commission (NPC).

The project was hailed for lessening paper-based requirements for travelers, using a system similar to that used by other advanced countries.

BI chief Norman Tansingco also said that the public can expect more technological advancements from the BI in the coming months.

“Our main focus now is really modernization. Technologies really help us provide a more efficient and effective border management,” he said.