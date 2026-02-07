Home>News>BI-FSU nabs fake Pinoy, Chinese cohort in Tacloban
BI-FSU nabs fake Pinoy, Chinese cohort in Tacloban

Itchie G. Cabayan5
Fake Pinoys
The two Chinese nationals arrested in Tacloban City. (JERRY S. TAN)

Bureau of Immigration-Fugitive Search Unit (BI-FSU) operatives, in coordination with multiple intelligence and law enforcement agencies, arrested two Chinese nationals for various immigration violations during an enforcement operation in Tacloban City.

Nabbed on January 29, 2026 according to a report from FSU chief Rendel Ryan Sy were Zhu Fulin, 51, and Wu Huoyan, 53, both Chinese nationals.

Sy said they were apprehended at an e-bike commercial establishment in Barangay 91, Abucay, Tacloban City and the said operation was conducted in coordination with the Armed Forces of the Philippines, government intelligence forces, the City Intelligence Unit and the Tacloban City Police Office.

Zhu was unable to present any valid immigration document, and records show that he has been overstaying since 2023. He reportedly overstayed after his visa expired in 2020.

Sy also noted that Wu attempted to misrepresent himself as a Filipino citizen by presenting a Philippine Identification Card when questioned.

It was learned from BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval that both individuals were arrested after being caught in the act working at the establishment.

Sandoval also said that they, too, were found to be overstaying aliens and engaged in unauthorized employment despite holding only tourist status.

