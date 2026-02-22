BI-Intel nabs Japanese, Chinese nationals in Pampanga scam hub

The four aliens nabbed in a scam hub in Pampanga. (JERRY S. TAN)

The four aliens nabbed in a scam hub in Pampanga. (JERRY S. TAN)

249 SHARES Share Tweet

Bureau of Immigration (BI) personnel from the intelligence division nabbed four aliens involved in telecommunications fraud, online gaming scams and other illegal activities in Angeles City, Pampanga.

In his report, BI- Intelligence Division Chief Fortunato Manahan, Jr. said that along with Regional Intelligence Operations Unit 3 (RIOU-3) operatives, the enforcement operation was conducted on February 18 in Barangay Pampang, Angeles City, based on information that the said foreigners were involved in telecommunication fraud, online gaming fraud and kidnapping-for-extortion scheme.

The two Japanese nationals first nabbed were Oi Riho, 27 and Moriyama Yu, 31, followed by 42-year-old Japanese national Kato Hiroaki and Chinese national Wang Xinyu, 32.

“The subjects failed to present passports or valid identification documents. Oi and Kato were found to be overstaying and undocumented aliens while Moriyama was cited for harboring illegal aliens and for being undocumented and Wang was charged for overstaying, being undocumented and for undesirability,” Manahan said.

In an investigation made in the presence of Japanese Embassy representatives, the aliens denied charges regarding kidnaping but admitted to scamming activities and online gaming fraud operations in Angeles City.

Wang is said to be the logistics head of the scam hub and responsible for training personnel and managing operational requirements.

“The subjects were apprised of their constitutional rights in a language they understood and were brought to the RIOU-3 office for documentation before being transferred to the BI Warden Facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City,” Manahan added.