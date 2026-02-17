BI-Intel operatives nab four foreigners for various violations

222 SHARES Share Tweet

FOUR foreigners were arrested by Bureau of Immigration-Intelligence Division (BI-ID) operatives in separate operations and for various violations.

BI Intelligence Division Chief Fortunato Manahan Jr. reported that South African national Faaiz Ameer Garnie, 32, was arrested on February 12 at Camp Fort Magsaysay in Nueva Ecija for violation of the conditions of his working visa. He was found working for a company other than his petitioning employer, in violation of the terms of his 9G working visa.

Operatives proceeded to the work site where Garnie was found actively working as project manager and where he was unable to present his passport or immigration documents at the time of inspection. He was arrested and informed of his rights in accordance with law and existing immigration rules and later brought to the BI Main Office for booking and documentation.

In the same operation, another foreign national identified as Imran Khattak, a Pakistani, was also found working at the site as an operations specialist without a valid working visa. He was likewise taken into custody for appropriate immigration proceedings.

Manahan said that during a separate operation on February 13, two Chinese nationals were arrested in Iloilo for overstaying and violation of the conditions of their stay, identified as Wang Jiabai, also known as Kevin Wang, 43 and Wang Libi, also known as Lisa, 46.

Wang Jiabai was found managing a business establishment in Balasan despite having no valid visa extension while Wang Libi was apprehended in Barotac Nuevo after being found working in a company other than her petitioning employer and failing to present a valid passport or immigration documents during inspection.

Both were informed of their constitutional rights and brought to the appropriate authorities for booking and documentation before being transported to Manila. They are currently under the custody of the BI Warden Facility pending deportation proceedings.