BI intercepts female OFW presented passport with cousin’s details

For presenting a fraudulently-acquired passport, a female overseas Filipino worker (OFW) was intercepted by Bureau of Immigration (BI) officers assigned at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1.

The OFW, whose name was withheld in compliance with local trafficking laws, was intercepted last September 17 at the after attempting to depart for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on board a Philippine airlines flight.

Records show that the woman presented a passport showing that she is 30 years old, and is bound in the middle eastern country to work as a housemaid.

However, immigration officers noted numerous inconsistencies and referred her for further inspection.

The OFW eventually admitted that she assumed her cousin’s identity and admitted to her real name and age, even as she said she is only 20 years old and admitted that she was born in 2003.

After determining that she has presented a fraudulently-acquired passport, she was referred to the inter-agency council against trafficking for further investigation.

Her passport was likewise forwarded to the Department of Foreign Affairs for appropriate action.