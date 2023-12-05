BI intercepts three trafficking victims posing as tourists at MCIA

277 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Bureau of Immigration (BI) announced the interception at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) of three Vietnam-bound Filipina workers posing as tourists.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said the three victims, whose names are withheld for their protection, attempted to board a Royal Air flight to Hong Kong on December 2.

Initially, Tansingco said the trio presented themselves on primary inspection as tourists embarking on a four-day trip to Hong Kong.

Later however, they admitted to concealing their onward ticket to Vietnam, where they were slated to undergo a hiring process for a company that was referred to them by an acquaintance.

Tansingco expressed concern over the incident and emphasized the dangers associated with not adhering to the proper processes and documentation when seeking employment abroad.

“It is crucial for aspiring overseas workers to undergo the right processes, secure the appropriate documents, and be cautious of schemes that exploit their vulnerability. Remain vigilant and always seek the help of authorized agencies, especially amid the influx of international passengers who will be vacationing during the holidays,” Tansingco said.

Meanwhile, the victims were turned over to the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking for assistance and further investigation.