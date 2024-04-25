BI intercepts two victims of fake marriage to Chinese men

Photo shows the two victims of fake marriage to Chinese men who were intercepted at NAIA.

TWO Filipino women bound for China with two Chinese men with whom they allegedly contracted fake marriage were intercepted at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 on April 23, 2024.

In his report to Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Norman Tansingco, immigration protection and border enforcement section (I-PROBES) chief Bienvenido Castillo III said the two victims attempted to depart on board a Xiamen Air flight bound for China with their supposed Chinese husbands.

Aged 36 and 24, the two women claimed to be China-bound to visit the families of their alleged husbands, Casatillo said.

The victims and their supposed Chinese husbands were turned over to the inter-agency council against trafficking for filing of appropriate cases against the recruiters and escorts.

During questioning, Castillo said one of the women presented a certificate of marriage from the office of the civil registrar, but admitted that she did not sign any marriage document and no ceremony took place. She stated that she was merely asked to provide her birth certificate, and their supposed marriage documents were just processed by a friend.

The other woman meanwhile, presented a 2023 Philippine Statistics Authority marriage certificate with an apostille certification. However, the victim admitted that the certificate was merely processed by her husband through an agent, and no such wedding took place. She later claimed that they had a supposed renewal of vows in 2024, and presented an affidavit signed by two witnesses.

Tansingco said that most of the victims of this modus are women from the provinces who are unaware of procedures for getting married.

“We have noticed that there is a trend that women hailing form provinces that are less familiar with procedures are the main targets of this modus. Previous repatriations show that victims are made to work in the household without remuneration,” Tansingco said.