BI men arrest wanted male Korean trader at NAIA

A male South Korean businessman wanted by authorities in Seoul for economic crimes was nabbed at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) by Bureau of Immigration (BI) personnel.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said Ahn Youngyong, 54. was intercepted at the NAIA terminal 1 last June 23 as he was about to board a Philippine Airlines flight to Shanghai, China.

“He was not allowed to leave and was instead arrested after his name prompted a hit in our derogatory check system indicating that he is a wanted fugitive in his country,” Tansingco said, as he also commended the BI officer and first shift on-duty BI supervisors who interviewed the passenger for their vigilance in making sure that the passenger and person in the derogatory list are one and the same.

BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval said Ahn was later brought to the BI detention facility in Taguig City where he will remain while awaiting deportation.

Records showed that Ahn was placed in the BI watchlist after he was charged with a deportation case for being an undesirable which stemmed from a criminal case that was filed against him in Korea, Sandoval said.

The Korean embassy in Manila earlier informed the BI that a warrant for Ahn’s arrest was issued by the Seoul eastern district court on April 1, 2024 for violating the prohibition on marketing disturbances, she added.

Market disturbance or disruption refers to any significant change or disturbance in an industry or market. As a result, markets cease to function in a regular manner, typically characterized by rapid and large market declines.

Sandoval said Korean authorities alleged that between February and September 2018, Ahn disseminated false information on capital investment, joint development and sales of immune-anti cancer drugs, completion of technology transfer, and by a US bio-company.

The action, she explained, caused the share price of the drug in the Korean stock market to rise tremendously, thus enabling its manufacturer to gain unfair profit of more than 63.1 billion won, or almost US$44 million.

In another development, Tansingco expressed his gratitude to the Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC) for including the proposed new immigration law among the priority bills for passage within the 19th Congress.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., together with members of the LEDAC, earlier approved the inclusion of 28 priority bills in the Common Legislative Agenda (CLA), with the aim of passing these measures by June 2025. Among these is the long-awaited reform to the Philippine Immigration Act, which has remained unchanged since its enactment in 1940.

“We are deeply thankful to LEDAC for recognizing the urgent need to update our immigration laws. The current law has been in place for 84 years, and it is high time for us to modernize it to address the evolving challenges in immigration and border security,” he said.

The proposed new immigration law seeks to provide a more responsive framework for immigration management, enhancing the capacity of the Bureau of Immigration to safeguard the country’s borders and protect the rights of migrants.

The current Philippine Immigration Act was enacted during the Commonwealth era. The proposed new law aims to address the gaps and limitations of the old legislation, aligning it with international standards and best practices.