BI mounts series of leadership summits to review operations

A comprehensive review of the agency’s operations through a series of leadership summits held in July and Augus had been implemented by the Bureau of Immigration (BI).

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said “these gatherings brought together immigration leaders from different regions to engage in productive discussions aimed at elevating the efficiency and effectiveness of BI’s services.”

Tansingco said the series of events which he himself spearheaded have been conducted to address operational challenges, share best practices, and adapt to the changing immigration landscape.

The first Immigration Border Control (IBC) Summit took place from July 20 to 23 in Intramuros. It convened BI terminal heads of international airports and focused on critical topics such as manpower requirements, operational data analysis and ensuring strict compliance with ISO standards. Said summit aimed to discuss ways to streamline operations, optimize efficiency, and align services with international standards.

Following the IBC Summit, the Annual Alien Control Officers’ (ACO) Conference was conducted across multiple locations.

The Mindanao leg was held in Davao last July 31, while the Visayas leg was held in Cebu on August 1 to 2. Lastly, the Luzon leg was concluded in Intramuros on August 3. Heads of the different BI field, district, extension, satellite offices and one stop shops were gathered to engage in discussions and sharing of best practices, tackling operational challenges, and ensuring smooth coordination with stakeholders.

Additionally, a Gender and Development (GAD) Seminar was held in all events, highlighting the BI‘s commitment to gender-sensitive policies and practices.

“These leadership summits underscore our dedication to maintaining the highest standards of immigration services. By sharing knowledge, discussing challenges, and implementing best practices, we strive for excellence in all aspects of our operations. Our commitment to our country’s security and the well-being of our people remains unwavering,” Tansingco said.