BI nabs 2 wanted Chinese fugitives

TWO Chinese nationals, a man and a woman and said to be wanted by authorities in China for involvement in serious crimes, were arrested by Bureau of Immigration (BI) operatives during separate operations.

In his report to Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco, BI fugitive search unit chief Rendel Ryan Sy said that the two alien fugitives were arrested on June 19 in operations conducted by elements of the n the cities of Parañaque and Pasay.

They were identified as Zhu Tingyun, 43, who was arrested at his residence in Bgy. Tambo, Parañaque, and Wang Yun, 30, who was collared along Metrobank Avenue, Pasay.

Tansingco said that both fugitives are already overstaying as they have been hiding here for years to evade prosecution for their crimes. Their passports were also been revoked by the Chinese government.

According to the Chinese embassy in Manila, Zhu has an outstanding warrant of arrest issued by the public security bureau in Cangwu County, Guangxi, China and that he was accused of running a syndicate that operated an online gambling site which catered to Chinese customers whose total bets since 2016 reported amounted to over 30 billion Chinese yuan, or roughly US$4.1 billion.

Sy said that Zhu will soon be sent back to China as an order for his deportation for being an undesirable alien was already issued by the BI last year.

As for Wang, he is subject of an arrest warrant issued by the public security bureau Jinjiang City for alleged involvement in kidnapping.

Both aliens are now detained at the BI warden facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City while awaiting deportation.

“We will deport them to China so they could stand trial for their alleged crimes and they will remain in our blacklist to prevent them from re-entering the Philippines,” Tansingco said.