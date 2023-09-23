BI nabs American fugitive in QC

166 SHARES Share Tweet

AN American man tagged as an undesirable alien was nabbed by members of the Bureau of Immigration -fugitive search unit (BI-FSU) on Wednesday.

FSU chief Ryan Rendel Sy identified the alien as Jonathan Michael James, 37. He was arrested in an operation conducted at Brgy. Krus na Ligas in Diliman, Quezon City morning of September 21.

James’ passport has been revoked by US authorities, and he is now considered as an undocumented and undesirable alien by Philippine immigration.

Prior to his eventual deportation, James will remain in the BI’s holding facility in Taguig.

Sy said the fugitive is a subject of a warrant of arrest issued by the Davidson County, Sherriff’s Office, North Carolina, USA for five (5) counts of Second Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, in Violation of Section 14-190.17 of the North Carolina General Statutes.

The US government informed the BI early this month of his crimes, prompting BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco to issue a mission order to locate him and effect his arrest.

“We have close coordination with foreign governments to ensure that foreign fugitives do not use our country to escape punishment for their crimes,” said BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco.