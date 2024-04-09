BI nabs American wanted for fraud in US

222 SHARES Share Tweet

AN American national wanted in his home country for defrauding around $850,000 or more than P48 million from a hospital in Wyoming, USA, was arrested by Bureau of Immigration (BI) operatives.

Identified as Paul David Cardwell, 57, the said fugitive reportedly attempted to extend his temporary visitors’ visa using the BI’s online services last March 27, 2024.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco hailed the arrest, saying illegal aliens cannot evade the long arm of the law.

After his arrest, Cardwell will remain in the BI’s facility before being deported to the USA.

BI tourist visa section chief Raymod Remigio said that Cardwell’s records were subjected to secondary checks after being prompted by the system that subject is a convicted US felon.

A manhunt was conducted and intelligence operatives found him in Cebu last April 3, while inquiring about procedures for applying for a permanent residence visa.

Cardwell previously made headlines due to the said case after he was ordered to serve more than 10 years in prison. He was quoted during the hearing saying, “I was prideful, I was arrogant and I’m a thief”.

Public records show that he was again arrested in Bangkok for fleeing his fraud case.