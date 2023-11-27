BI nabs ‘blacklisted’ Chinese man at NAIA 3

222 SHARES Share Tweet

“The Bureau of Immigration remains vigilant and steadfast in ensuring that individuals complying with our laws are welcomed, while those who violate our regulations are held accountable.”

Thus stressed Bureau of Immigration (BI) chief Norman Tansingco, as he announced the arrest of a Chinese man who, while being blacklisted in the country, attempted, to depart for Guangzhou, China on Sunday.

Tansingco identified the alien as Zhou Xingxing, 31. He will be transferred to the BI warden’s facility situated inside Camp Bagong Diwa in Bicutan, Taguig and will remain in custody pending the implementation of his deportation, following the completion of legal proceedings.

Reiterating the BI’s unwavering commitment to upholding Philippine immigration laws, the BI chief said that Zhou was found to be the subject of a January 2023 order to leave from the BI for overstaying and working for an online gaming company with an expired PAGCOR license.

Following his arrest, Zhou was turned over to BI border control and intelligence unit (BCIU) chief Dennis Alcedo for processing. Subsequently, he was handed over to the legal division to undergo booking procedures.