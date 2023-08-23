BI nabs Chinese man wanted for theft

194 SHARES Share Tweet

A Chinese man wanted by the courts for theft was intercepted by immigration officers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1.

The suspect was identified by Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Norman Tansingco as Lyu Wulong, 32.

Last August 20. Lyu attempted to depart on board a Xiamen air flight bound for Quanzhou, China. However, his flight was cancelled hence immigration officers proceeded with the cancellation of his departure in the system.

Upon verification, it was found that Lyu is subject of a Hold Departure Order and a warrant of arrest issued by the Regional Trial Court Branch 108.

Officers immediately arrested Lyu and committed him to the BI’s facility in Bicutan, Taguig pending deportation proceedings.

Tansingco said that he ordered an investigation as to how Lyu was able to pass primary inspection despite having an active derogatory record.

He added that cases will be filed against anyone who might have facilitated Lyu’s departure.

“I have ordered our Border Control and Intelligence Unit to check the CCTVs and records to see how he was processed,” said Tansingco.