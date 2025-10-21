BI nabs eight aliens in Catanduanes and Cagayan de Oro operations

Photo shows the arrested aliens in two separate operations by BI-Intelligence Division under Jun Manahan. (JERRY S. TAN)

A TOTAL of eight foreign nationals were nabbed in two separate operations in Catanduanes and Cagayan de Oro Cit by the Bureau of Immigration (BI).

Arrested for violating Philippine immigration laws by operatives from the BI’s Regional Intelligence Operations Unit 5 (RIOU-5), in coordination with the the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the Philippine Navy and government intelligence sources, were Chinese nationals Xiaoqi Ding, 44 and Yuzhi Wang, 62.

Both were nabbed in Barangay Cavinitan, Virac, Catanduanes on October 7 and were caught in the act working in a supply shop without proper employment permits, in violation of Philippine immigration laws.

BI Intelligence Division head Fortunato ‘Jun’ Manahan reported that Ding and Wang were found working in the establishment without the required work visa from the BI and Alien Employment Permit from the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

Manahan said that a third Chinese national, identified as Lizha Chen, was also found working in the same area and presented a Special Resident Retiree’s Visa (SRRV) but failed to show a valid work permit.

In a separate operation, agents of the BI’s Regional Intelligence Operations Unit 10 (RIOU-10) arrested five Indian nationals in Cagayan de Oro City on October 9 for working without the proper visa or permit and for engaging in ‘5-6’ lending operations.

Manahan identified them as Gurwinder Singh, Jeevanjot Singh, Sahib Singh, Bikramjit Singh and Jaskaran Singh.

The RIOU-10 said the operation took place at the suspects’ office located along Catarman Street, Barangay Gusa, Cagayan de Oro City. The team coordinated with the Philippine National Police (PNP) prior to the operation.

On verification, several of the subjects failed to present valid immigration documents, while others submitted questionable working visa identification cards.

The group’s companion, identified as Jaskaran Singh, was also apprehended for attempting to obstruct the arrest and for presenting a suspected fake visa.

The arrested foreigners will remain in the BI’s custody while facing deportation charges, Manahan said.