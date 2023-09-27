BI nabs fake embassy advisor

139 SHARES Share Tweet

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) announced having arrested last September 26 an Indian national wanted for fraudulent activities.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco, citing a report from fugitive search unit (FSU) Chief Rendel Ryan Sy, identified the suspect as Prithes Das, 22. He was arrested in a restaurant in Bantay, Ilocos Norte.

Das was immediately transferred to the BI’s facility inside Camp Bagong Diwa in Bicutan, Taguig and is set to be deported and blacklisted.

The operation was conducted in coordination with the Philippine National Police (PNP) foreign intelligence and liaison division, regional intelligence unit, Provincial intelligence unit of Ilocos Sur and government intelligence units in northern Luzon.

Das was found to be an overstaying and undesirable alien after being reported by his government for his crimes.

Indian authorities informed the BI that Das has been falsely representing himself as a Chief Advisor at the Embassy of India in Manila to deceive his victims in various fraudulent schemes.

He was said to have a previous arrest in Baguio and pending complaints in Davao City for similar offenses.