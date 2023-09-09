BI nabs overstaying French national

139 SHARES Share Tweet

A French national said to be overstaying in the Philippines was nabbed by the he Bureau of Immigration’s Intelligence Division (BI-ID).

In his report to BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco, ID chief Fortunato ‘Jun’ Manahan said the alien, identified as Yassine Nouraddine Debah, 51, was arrested in an operation conducted in accordance with a mission order issued by Tansingco himself.

Led by the BI’s Regional Intelligence Operations Unit – 2 (RIOU-2) , said operation was conducted last September 4 and 5 in Balagtas St., Victory Norte, Santiago City, Isabela. Debah was ordered arrested after been found to have violated the Philippine Immigration Act of 1940 for overstaying and for being undocumented.

Manahan said that intelligence personnel conducted a two-day surveillance at Debah’s residence to confirm his identity, in coordination with Santiago City police and Victory Norte Barangay officials. Upon confirmation of his location, operatives proceeded to conduct the arrest.

According to Manahan, Debah reportedly presented an expired passport with no recent extension. He was immediately transferred to the BI’s holding facility in Bicutan, Taguig where he will remain pending deportation proceedings.

“We will not tolerate overstaying aliens who disregard the legal requirements of their stay in our country. We will continue to be vigilant and proactive in ensuring that immigration regulations are upheld,” Tansingco said.