Home>News>BI nabs pastor involved in human trafficking
News

BI nabs pastor involved in human trafficking

Itchie G. Cabayan3
Pastor Falcon

FOR attempting to traffic three Filipinos to work illegally in scam hubs in Cambodia, an alleged pastor was intercepted at the Clark International Airport (CIA) afternoon of November 1.

It was learned from BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval that the man, who introduced himself as alias ‘Pastor Falcon’, attempted to depart on board a Cebu Pacific flight for Bangkok, Thailand with three individuals he claimed were his church mates in their religious organization.

When interviewed separately by members of the BI’s immigration protection and border enforcement section (I-PROBES) however, the companions gave conflicting statements about their purpose of travel and affiliation with each other.

They later admitted that they were actually headed for Cambodia, where they have been recruited to work as call center agents and cook for a company there, adding that high salaries of up to P50,000 per month were also offered to them, but they had no idea on the exact nature of the work they will be doing.

The victims admitted that they sought the assistance of the said ‘Pastor’, after he claimed that he was able to escort many workers out of the country already. A quick check of his records confirmed that he previously traveled with at least one individual who left as a tourist but has not returned to date.

The suspect and his three victims have been turned over to the CIA inter-agency council against trafficking (IACAT), who will initiate the investigation and filing of cases against the recruiters.

Itchie G. Cabayan
Itchie G. Cabayan
DIRECT HIT entertains comments, suggestions or complaints. Please have them emailed to [email protected] or text 0917-3132168.

Related Articles

Bureau of Immigration Logo
News

BI deports Japanese wanted for fraud in Tokyo

Itchie G. Cabayan
A Japanese national wanted by authorities in Tokyo for financial fraud was deported by the Bureau of Immigration (BI). It
Lee Wonwoong and Huh Hwan
The two Korean fugitives arrested during visa extension application. (JERRY S. TAN)
News

Two Korean fugitives nabbed while applying for VISA extension

Itchie G. Cabayan
TWO South Koreans said to be both fugitives from justice, were arrested while attempting to extend their tourist visas at
BI Davao forensic laboratory
BI chief Norman Tansingco inspects the new forensic documents laboratory launched in Davao.
News

BI launches forensic docs lab in Davao

Itchie G. Cabayan
A state-of-the-art Document Examination Laboratory was launched by the Bureau of Immigration (BI) at the Davao International Airport (DIA). The
Phillip Justin Bean
Provincial

American arrested for assaulting delivery rider; video goes viral

Itchie G. Cabayan
A male American was arrested by the Bureau of Immigration (BI) for berating and physically assaulting a delivery rider in