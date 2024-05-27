BI nabs remaining ‘Luffy’ gang member, prepares to deport him

277 SHARES Share Tweet

A Japanese national wanted by authorities in Tokyo for theft and robbery was arrested by Bureau of Immigration (BI) operatives and is set to be deported soon.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco identified the fugitive as Nagaura Hiroki, 26. He was arrested on Saturday along Estrella Avenue in Brgy. Poblacion, Makati City by operatives from the BI’s fugitive search unit headed by Rendel Ryan Sy and is currently detained at the BI warden facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City pending the deportation proceedings against him.

According to Tansingco, Hiroki’s arrest was sought by Japanese authorities in Manila which informed the BI about the fugitive’s presence in the Philippines.

The BI chief bared that Hiroki will be soon be sent back to Tokyo as he was already ordered expelled by the BI in 2022 when an order for his summary deportation was issued by the bureau’s board of commissioners.

“He was already placed in our immigration blacklist of undesirable aliens, thus he is perpetually barred from reentering the Philippines,” Tansingco said.

Meanwhile, Sy said Hiroki had been hiding in the Philippines since November 20, 2019 when he last arrived in the country as a tourist.

However, it was only in 2022 when the BI was informed of his case in Japan and upon receiving the information, the BI immediately conducted a manhunt against Hiroki, as well as other cohorts in the ‘Luffy’ scheme.

Hiroki reportedly has a standing warrant of arrest issued by the Tokyo Summary Court for theft in Violation of the Japanese penal code and according to Sy, Tokyo policemen alleged that Hiroki conspired with another suspect in robbing a home by falsely impersonating a police officer which enabled them to enter the residential premise under the pretext of investigating a stolen ATM card.

“Further, he is being investigated by the Japanese authorities for his involvement in alleged telecommunications fraud activities,” Sy added.