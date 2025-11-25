BI nabs six Chinese men in Northern Luzon operations

249 SHARES Share Tweet

A total of six Chinese nationals were nabbed in three separate operations conducted by the Bureau of Immigration (BI) in Bataan and Tarlac.

In his report, BI Intelligence Division Chief Fortunato Manahan, Jr. said the operations were in line with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive to intensify border security and strengthen enforcement operations against illegal foreign nationals or aliens involved in illegal activities in the country.

Manahan reported the arrest of Li Mngquan, 55, in Brgy. Balsic, Hermosa, Bataan on November 13, 2025.

He said Li was found by operatives of the BI Regional Intelligence Operations Unit (RIOU) 3 working in a manufacturing company despite holding a visa issued for employment in Bohol—an act in clear violation of the country’s immigration laws.

Then on November 17, BI RIOU 3 agents, in coordination with the National Bureau of Investigation and barangay officials, apprehended five more Chinese nationals in a residential subdivision in Brgy. Estrada, Capas, Tarlac.

Manahan said that based on investigation, the group was involved in illegal online operations and four of those arrested were in possession of working visas issued for a company in Quezon City, while one individual held a retiree’s visa but will face charges for harboring illegal aliens.

He said the arrested individuals are currently undergoing deportation proceedings and will remain in the BI’s facility in Bicutan, Taguig in the meantime.