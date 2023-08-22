BI nabs South Korean wanted for fraud

194 SHARES Share Tweet

A South Korean national wanted in his home country for fraud was nabbed by the Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Sunday.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco identified the Korean as Son Sobeom, 33, who was arrested in Camp Crame, Quezon City last August 20. Son will remain in the CIDG-ATCU’s facility pending deportation proceedings.

Tansingco said the arrest was conducted by the BI’s fugitive search unit in coordination with Korean authorities and the Philippine National Police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group Anti-Transnational Crime Unit (PNP-CIDG-ATCU).

Son was subject of a warrant of deportation that the BI issued in 2017 after being tagged as an undesirable and undocumented alien.

His passport was reportedly cancelled by the Korean government, and a warrant of arrest was issued against him by the Suwon District Court in 2016 for fraud in violation of the Criminal Act of the Republic of Korea.

He is allegedly a member of a telecom fraud syndicate which operates by posing as bank employees. The scammers would then offer low interest loans via telephone or text messages to unsuspecting victims.

The scheme was said to have defrauded over KRW 188 Million or almost 8 million Pesos from their Korean victims.