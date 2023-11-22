BI nabs Taiwanese wanted for telco fraud

The Taiwanese wanted for Telco fraud who was denied entry by BI. (JERRY S. TAN)

A Taiwanese national wanted by authorities in Taipei for engaging in telecommunications fraud was arrested by the Bureau of Immigration (BI).

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco identified the captured alien fugitive as 40-year-old Shan Yu-Hsuan, who was arrested on Friday along F.B. Harrison St., Pasay City by operatives from the BI’s fugitive search unit (FSU) headed by Rendel Ryan Sy.

Tansingco said he issued a mission order for Shan’s arrest at the request of the Taiwanese government which sought his deportation so he could be tried for his crime. Shan is currently detained at the BI warden facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City pending deportation proceedings.

“He will be deported after our BI board of commissioners issues the order for his summary deportation. He will also be included in our blacklist of undesirable aliens to prevent him from re-entering the country,” the BI chief added.

Meanwhile, Sy said a check of the Taiwanese’s travel record showed that he is already overstaying, having last arrived in the country on Oct. 10, 2019.

Information from Taiwan revealed that a warrant for Shan’s arrest was issued on March 25, 2019 by the Ciaotou district court in Kaoshiung.

He was accused of running a call center outfit in Taiwan that engaged in voice phishing to defraud victims who are mostly abroad.

The call center’s employees allegedly made random calls to victims by posing as sales agents for products sold online, Sy said.