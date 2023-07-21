BI nabs ‘Undesirable’ Japanese man

139 SHARES Share Tweet

A Japanese fugitive wanted in his home country for robbery was arrested by agents from the Bureau of Immigration (BI).

BI fugitive search unit (FSU) chief Rendel Ryan Sy said Takeuchi Kazuo, 54, was nabbed along Roxas Boulevard in Manila following a mission order issued by BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco.against him. He faces a summary deportation order and will remain in the BI’s facility in Bicutan, Taguig pending his deportation.

According to Sy. Takeuchi was tagged by the Japanese government as a fugitive from justice, and is the subject of an arrest warrant issued by the Sage Summary Court of Japan for robbery resulting in bodily injury and theft.

The Japanese government informed the BI of Takeuchi’s case in April 2023, after receiving information that he fled to the Philippines to evade prosecution and upon receipt of information, Sy said the BI-FSU immediately conducted a manhunt to locate and arrest the fugitive.

“We are in close coordination with foreign governments who provide us information about fugitives that might be attempting to hide here,” said Tansingco. “These have resulted in numerous arrests and interceptions, through the cooperation of our counterparts,” he said.