BI nabs viral social media complainant for alleged human trafficking

277 SHARES Share Tweet

“These human traffickers use social media as their playground, where they blatantly recruit victims and even have the audacity to air complaints about procedures protecting Filipinos.”

Thus stated Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Norman Tansingco as he announced the recent arrest of an alleged human trafficker by members of the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT).

Tansingco thanked the IACAT for their swift action on the complaints against a female recruiter, after allegedly facilitating the travel of five human trafficking victims.

He said the recruiter and the victims were intercepted last July 30 at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 after attempting to depart as tourists bound for Malaysia and Singapore.

As they underwent secondary inspection and interview by the immigration protection and border enforcement section (I-PROBES), it was confirmed that the five were recruited to work abroad as massage therapists, entertainer, tutor, and caregiver and were made to pose by their recruiter as her employees. The BI’s I-PROBES immediately referred the case to the IACAT.

In her Facebook post, the alleged recruiter lamented why she was being stopped from traveling despite having complete documents. She even made headlines on social media after posting last May 10 about her complaint on the procedures of the BI.

The National Bureau of Investigation – International Airport Investigation Division (NAIA-IAID) filed cases against the recruiter for Qualified Trafficking in Persons under Section 6 (c) of Republic Act No. 9208, as amended, Illegal Recruitment committed by a syndicate and in large scale under Republic Act No. 8042, as amended, and Estafa under Art. 315, par. 2(a) of the Revised Penal Code.