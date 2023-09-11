BI nabs ‘wanted’ Indian at NAIA

166 SHARES Share Tweet

AN Indian man wanted for rape was intercepted at the Ninoy Aquino International airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 BY Bureau of Immigration (BI) officers.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said the Indian, identified as Jacob Manoj Paul Chempalakunnil, 50, was attempting to depart last September 8 on board a Jetstar Asia flight for Singapore when nabbed.

Chempalakunnil was accosted by officers after being found to be in the BI’s database of individuals with criminal records.

The BI chief said the alien was said to be the subject of a warrant of arrest issued by Branch 220 in Quezon City. Chempalakunnil was ordered arrested for facing charges of rape with no bail.

Upon confirmation of his identity, immigration supervisors facilitated his turnover to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to effect his arrest.

“As a policy, courts forward to us orders barring the travel of individuals who have a warrant of arrest or a hold departure order. Upon receipt of orders from courts, we immediately include these individuals in our derogatory record,” Tansingco said as he warned wanted criminals who will attempt to flee the country.