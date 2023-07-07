BI-NAIA nabs British sex offender

139 SHARES Share Tweet

BUREAU of immigration (BI) officers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 arrested a British national reportedly involved in sex-related crimes.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said the foreigner, identified as William Hughes, 79, was intercepted as he was attempting to depart for Doha, Qatar, by the BI’s Border Control and Intelligence Unit (BCIU) headed by Dennis Alcedo.

According to Alcedo, Hughes arrived last May 16 as a tourist until the BI later received information from the United Kingdom National Crime Agency, informing that Hughes was involved and convicted in crime of inciting or causing prostitution for gain involving a child 13 to 17 years. Hughes was reportedly placed in the UK’s Sex Offenders’ register for life.

Based on the said information, the BI initiated deportation proceedings against Hughes who will remain in the BI’s facility in Bicutan, Taguig pending the resolution of his deportation charge.

“Sex offenders who might prey on our children are not welcome in the Philippines,” said Tansingco. “These illegal aliens do not deserve our country’s hospitality, and will be sent out and blacklisted,” sid Tansingco.