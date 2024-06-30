BI-NAIA nabs wanted Korean fraudster

139 SHARES Share Tweet

A South Korean national who is a wanted fugitive from justice in his own country was nabbed by Bureau of Immigration (BI) officers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco identified the passenger as Sin Man Seung, 54. He was intercepted at the NAIA terminal 1 afternoon of June 21 while about to board a Philippine Airlines flight to Busan, South Korea.

Tansingco said Sin was stopped from leaving after his name prompted a positive hit in the BI’s Interpol system while being processed at the immigration departure counter. He was then referred to the immigration supervisors on duty who verified and established that the passenger and the person who is a subject of the Interpol hit are one and the same person.

BI spokesperson Dama Sandoval said the Korean was subsequently turned over to the BI’s border control and intelligence unit (BCIU) which then brought him to the bureau’s warden facility in Taguig City where he is detained pending deportation proceedings.

Sandoval said that according to the BI-Interpol, Sin was issued an arrest warrant last February 24 by the Daegu district court after he was charged for fraud.

Korean authorities alleged that between October 2018 to July 2019 Sin enticed a victim to invest in a casino business by falsely promising the latter a 10-percent interest in addition to the repayment of the principal loan.

However, the Sin reneged on his promise and instead fled to the Philippines after defrauding the victim of more than 820 million won, or nearly US$600,000

Tangsingco said that aside from being on the Interpol’s wanted list, Sin is also in the BI’s watchlist of foreigners who have been charged with deportation cases for being undesirable aliens.

“We will deport him to Korea and perpetually ban him from re-entering the country by putting him in our blacklist,” the BI chief added.