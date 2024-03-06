BI now has field office in Pagadian City

222 SHARES Share Tweet

“This significant milestone marks the BI’s commitment to bringing immigration services closer to the people of Pagadian and the surrounding communities. This new office aims to enhance accessibility to immigration services, as well as to strengthen ties between the BI and the local government.

Thus said BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco, as he led the inauguration of the bureau’s newest Field Office, located at the 4th Floor East Wing of the City Commercial Center – C3 Mall, J.P. Rizal Avenue, Santiago District, Pagadian City The inauguration ceremony was graced by Pagadian City Mayor Samuel Co.

Tansingco expressed his enthusiasm for the opening of the new BI field office in Pagadian, stating, “The establishment of this field office reflects our commitment to improving service delivery and responsiveness to the needs of the public. By bringing our services closer to the people, we aim to provide more convenient and efficient assistance to residents and visitors alike.”

The newly appointed Alien Control Officer (ACO), Sittie Nawirah Benito, will oversee the operations of the Pagadian Field Office. As the head of the office, ACO Benito will play a pivotal role in ensuring the smooth and effective delivery of immigration services to the local community.

The opening of the Pagadian Field Office is part of the BI’s strategic initiative to expand its presence nationwide and enhance its service delivery capabilities. By establishing field offices in key areas across the country, the BI aims to provide accessible and efficient immigration services to all Filipinos and foreign nationals.

The Pagadian Field Office is equipped to handle various immigration transactions, including visa processing, alien registration, and other related services. Residents and visitors in Pagadian and nearby areas can now avail themselves of these services conveniently at the new field office.