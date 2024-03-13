BI opens office in Siargao

139 SHARES Share Tweet

As part of its commitment to ensure that foreign nationals have easy access to immigration services especially in popular tourist destinations, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) opened its new office in the island of Siargao.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said that the new office is located at Purok 1 Poblacion in General Luna.

The new BI office will facilitate visa extensions and other essential immigration services for foreign nationals visiting the island.

The new office, he said, aims to provide convenient immigration services for the growing number of tourists visiting the island.

Tansingco said that with the opening of the Siargao office, the BI aims to support the Department of Tourism’s efforts to promote tourism in the Philippines by providing efficient and accessible immigration services to tourists and expatriates in key tourist destinations.

Foreign nationals visiting Siargao can conveniently process immigration transactions at the newly established BI office, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free travel experience.

Siargao is known as the “Surfing Capital of the Philippines”, is frequented by tourists from around the world for its stunning beaches and world-class surfing spots.