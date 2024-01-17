BI orders manhunt vs Jordanian facing cases of gun possession and physical injuries

The Jordanian who is now being hunted down for disappearing after a court hearing. (JERRY S. TAN)

A Jordanian man who reportedly disappeared after his court hearing for a case of violation of the local gun law he is facing is now the subject of a manhunt ordered by the Bureau of Immigration (BI).

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said the Jordanian, identified as Tarek Nihad Siam, 47, was initially apprehended in 2022 after he was turned over to the BI by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI). He was taken into custody after he was arrested for local violations of gun possession and physical injuries.

Information later received by the BI from the Interpol NCB Manila stated that Siam is wanted in Abu Dhabi for assault and alcohol abuse.

Explanations submitted by Siam’s escorts state that he was transported to the Regional Trial Court Branch 237 in Makati City last January 16 where he faces a case on violation of the comprehensive law on firearms and ammunition.

The hearing ended at around noon and upon exiting the courthouse, Siam reportedly requested to use the restroom.

He was allowed to use the toilet and was guarded by a BI agent at the door.

However, after a while, the agent said that he noticed Siam’s prolonged use of the toilet, which prompted him to force open the door.

It was then that he discovered that Siam has disappeared, apparently using a small window in the restroom. Said report from his escorts are now being investigated and validated if true.

A manhunt was immediately ordered by Tansingco, who instructed tracker teams to locate and arrest Siam.

The BI said that it has coordinated with local authorities who vowed to also be on the lookout for the Jordanian.

The two job order personnel guarding Siam have been terminated from service, while the team leader who is an organic employee, is facing raps following the incident.

Tansingco said he has also ordered the filing of criminal charges against the three employees for infidelity of custody.

He further warned that anyone caught assisting Siam can face charges for violating the Philippine immigration law, by harboring an illegal alien.