BI PAF reservists fight global warming

Bureau of Immigration (BI) reservists from the 1st Intelligence Security Wing Reserve, Philippine Air Force (1st ISWR, PAF) initiated a tree-planting activity at Doña Remedios Trinidad, Bulacan on June 8, 2024, where around 1,000 endemic and fruit-bearing trees were planted, including species such as bignay, Palawan cherry blossom, and guyabano.

The initiative took place at the Children of St. Joseph Home for the Aged and Orphans Bulacan, Inc., aiming to promote biodiversity, enhance green spaces, and provide long-term ecological benefits to the community.

The project was carried out in cooperation with the Bulacan Agricultural State College, 124th PAFARU – Philippine Eaglecom Society, 1st Air Force Reserve Center, Philippine Air Force – Civil Military Operations Group, JG Summit Holdings Inc., and LGU Doña Remedios Trinidad, Bulacan.

BI Commissioner Norman G. Tansingco expressed his admiration for the initiative, stating that the tree-planting initiative not only helps combat climate change but also fosters a sense of responsibility and unity among the various stakeholders involved.

“We commend the efforts of our personnel who initiated this meaningful activity to help our environment fight global warming”. He further added, “They acted beyond their duty to serve the community,” he said.