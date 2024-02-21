BI personnel intercept Chinese fugitive at NAIA

194 SHARES Share Tweet

A MALE Chinese national wanted by authorities in Beijing for being a fugitive from justice was arrested by Bureau of Immigration (BI) agents at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said Zhnag Xianfa, 36, who was arrested last February 14 at the immigration departure area of the NAIA terminal 3, will be sent back to Beijing as soon as the BI secures the required clearances for his deportation, adding that the Chinese national is already barred from re-entering the Philippines as a result of his inclusion in the immigration blacklist.

Zhang was supposed to board a Cebu Pacific flight to Guanzhou, China when he was intercepted by BI officers who noticed that he is the BI’s database of aliens with existing derogatory records.

He was subsequently turned over to personnel of the BI’s border control and intelligence unit (BCIU) who then brought him to the BI detention facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City.

Tansingco said Zhang is just awaiting his flight to China as records show that he was already ordered deported by the BI board of commissioners in May 2023 for being an undesirable alien.

It was learned that he is only one of 16 Chinese nationals whose deportation had been sought by Chinese authorities due to crimes they allegedly committed in China. All the other 15 Chinese nationals were also ordered deported by the BI.

In ordering their summary deportation, the BI board ruled that “respondents violated the terms and conditions of their visa being fugitives from justice. Their presence in the Philippines poses a risk to public interest.”