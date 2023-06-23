BI probes group tour as possible scheme for human trafficking

277 SHARES Share Tweet

A group of 11 individuals who are possible victims of human trafficking en route to Dubai, UAE on June 21, 2023 was intercepted by Bureau of Immigration (BI) personnel at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport.

BI chief Norman Tansingco commended the vigilance displayed by the immigration officers at MCIA, saying: “We salute the hard work and dedication of our officers at the port.”

The incident, he said, highlights the ongoing efforts of the Philippine government to combat human trafficking and protect its citizens from exploitation.

“It serves as a reminder to potential overseas Filipino workers of the necessity to follow the proper channels and secure the required documentation to ensure their safety and well-being while abroad. It is worth noting that the Philippines has recently maintained its Tier 1 Ranking in the United States’ Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Report for eight consecutive years, reaffirming its commitment to combating human trafficking and supporting victims,” Tansingco said.

The intercepted individuals consisted of seven females and four males, all of whom raised suspicion during the initial inspection conducted by primary inspectors.

Consequently, all said passengers were referred to the Travel Control and Enforcement Unit (TCEU) for further investigation.

MCIA-TCEU supervisor Christabel O. Cuizon expressed doubt regarding the declared purpose of their travel, as some members of the group had previously been offloaded and were found in possession of employment visas.

All 11 were eventually turned-over to Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT) Task Force in Cebu.

BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval said that Dubai has long been a preferred destination for Filipino job seekers, either as a final stop or as a transit point to other African and Middle Eastern countries.

However, instances of exploitation and abuse have been reported to Philippine authorities, particularly involving Filipinos who left the country without having their employment contracts scrutinized by the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA).