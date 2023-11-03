BI probes vlogger for illegal recruitment

166 SHARES Share Tweet

Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Norman Tansingco announced that vlogger is currently under investigation for illegal recruitment.

He said that the probe stems from the case of two female victims who have been referred to the inter-agency council against trafficking (IACAT) for investigation and the filing of cases against the recruiters. Both the recruiter and the vlogger are being investigated on by the IACAT for their involvement in the recruitment.

Prior to this, the two victims were reportedly intercepted last November 2, after attempting to travel to Sri Lanka on board a Jetstar Asia flight via Singapore.

One of the victims stated that she was referred to her recruiter by a Facebook vlogger, who contacted her after she posted a comment on her video.

Both victims were recruited by a female based in Sri Lanka, who charged more than P50,000 each for the recruitment package.

The recruiter promised them employment in Sri Lanka as household service workers or call center agents upon arrival.