BI ready to serve Zambales as it inaugurates new office in Olongapo

Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Norman Tansingco announced that the bureau has a new office in Olongapo, because of which the residents of Zambales can look forward to faster and more accessible services.

Situated on the 6th floor of the SM City Olongapo Downtown, along Magsaysay Drive corner Gordon Avenue, the new office will serve as a hub for immigration-related services, catering to applicants in the province of Zambales. The event was graced by Olongapo City Mayor Rolen Paulino, Jr., SM management, and key officials of the BI.

“This new office is but one of the numerous improvements that we have to bring our services closer to the people,” said Tansingco. “Our vision is to enhance the accessibility of immigration services, and this office represents a crucial step towards achieving that goal,” he said.

Tansingco revealed that the agency plans to transfer many of its operations to more accessible locations such as malls for convenience of the public.

“Apart from this, we are also set to open new offices in popular tourist areas. We are targeting to transfer many of our operations to more accessible locations such as malls for convenience of the transacting public,” he added.