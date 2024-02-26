BI reminds foreigners: Deadline for annual report is on March 1

305 SHARES Share Tweet

FOREIGN nationals who are registered with the Bureau of Immigration (BI) have only until March 1, 2024 to file their required annual report.

This reminder was issued by BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco, who said that foreigners holding immigrant and non-immigrant visas who were issued an alien certificate of registration identity card (ACR I-Card) to present themselves to the bureau for the first 60 days of the year for the annual report, in compliance with the Alien Registration Act of 1950.

Apart from transferring annual reporting operations to more accessible locations, they have put up an online portal for virtual reporting to facilitate compliance for foreign nationals, the BI chief said.

The BI has outlined specific requirements, including a completely filled-out online registration accessible via the BI’s e-services website. Reporting foreign nationals must also present their original valid ACR I-Card with valid visas, along with a valid passport.

Exempted from physically reporting to the BI are foreign nationals who are below 14 years old, those 60 years old and above, those mentally or physically incapacitated, pregnant women, and foreigners with medical conditions.

The physical Annual Report for the BI’s head office is being conducted at the 3rd Level Center Atrium, Robinsons Manila, and at the Government Service Express (GSE) Unit of SM Mall of Asia, from Mondays to Fridays, excluding holidays, between 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Apart from the two malls, BI offices nationwide may also cater to the reporting.

Virtual annual report for registered foreign nationals present in the Philippines during the annual report period may also be availed using the BI’s e-services platform at http://e-services.immigration.gov.ph.