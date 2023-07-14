BI reminds international passengers that they must check in three hours prior to flight

388 SHARES Share Tweet

Departing international passengers must check-in at least three hours prior to their flight.

This reminder was issued by Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Norman Tansingco in response to a complaint of a male passenger who alleged that he was left by his flight due to the conduct of secondary inspection. Said complaint went viral on social media.

‘Upon verification with systems, it was confirmed that he checked in only one hour and 27 minutes prior to the boarding of his fligh. He was able to present himself for primary inspection only 12 minutes prior to boarding time,” the BI chief said.

Secondary inspection is a standard security protocol conducted for passengers who may have exhibited cautionary indicators, as part of the BI’s role under the Department of Justice – Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking or IACAT. Our officers are trained to conduct inspections with efficiency and respect for passengers’ time, while also ensuring the utmost attention to security protocols,” he added.

Meanwhile, Tansingco expressed his appreciation to airport authorities for expanding the immigration area, saying the improvement, as well as the anticipated further expansion of the immigration area, will definitely allow the bureau’s plan to add more immigration officers to service arriving and departing passengers.

The BI shared that last year, its operations at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 had 26 counters, but with the expansions done by the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA), the number rose to 42 working stations.