BI rescues five human trafficking victims in Cebu

FIVE alleged victims of human trafficking l were intercpted ast July 8 by immigration officers at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) while attempting to board a Philippine Airlines flight to Thailand under the pretense of being tourists but who were later revealed to be bound for the United Arab Emirates.

Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Norman Tansingco said the immigration officers became suspicious of the travelers’ intentions due to inconsistencies in their statements. They claimed to be traveling for a vacation, allegedly sponsored by a friend and a sibling of one of the travelers. However, upon further investigation during a secondary inspection, the victims admitted their true destination.

“This is a common scheme of human trafficking, wherein victims are made to go to a third country before flying out to the final port of destination,” he said as he emphasized the importance of the vigilance and thoroughness of immigration officers in identifying potential cases of human trafficking and preventing such illegal activities.

The BI chief urged the public to report any suspicious activities or individuals related to human trafficking to the authorities.

“This is a recurring scheme that uses visa-free countries as a jump-off point to other destinations. We urge aspiring overseas workers not to accept such offers and report attempts of illegal recruitment to local authorities,” he said.

The victims were immediately turned over to the MCIA Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT) for assistance in filing charges against their recruiter.