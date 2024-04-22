BI rescues four Pinays trafficked to work as waitresses in China

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco announces rescue of four Filipino women who were being trafficked to work as waitresses in China. ( JERRY S. TAN)

FOUR Filipino women who were being trafficked to work as waitresses in China were rescued last April 21 by officers of the Bureau of Immigration (BI).

“These women were deceived into agreeing into the scheme to work abroad but in reality, they were being trafficked for exploitation and illegal employment,”” said BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco.

The BI said that the victims, who are all women, were turned over to the inter-agency council against trafficking for assistance, while the recruiter has been recommended for blacklisting.

The women, whose identities are being protected in accordance with anti-trafficking laws, were apprehended at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 after presenting themselves as tourists bound for Hong Kong.

The victims were reportedly lured into the scheme by a Taiwanese woman they met through WeChat, who promised them lucrative jobs as waitresses in China.

A subsequent investigation bared that the victims were instructed to pose as tourists and are supposed to receive their visas for China upon arrival in Hong Kong, where they would then proceed to work illegally.

“Human trafficking is a heinous crime that preys on the most vulnerable members of society. We will continue to work tirelessly to thwart these criminal activities and bring the perpetrators to justice,” Tansingco said.