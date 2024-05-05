BI says Guerrero has active derogatory record

194 SHARES Share Tweet

Ferdinand Guerrero, one of the co-accused in the serious illegal detention case filed by Vhong Navarro, has an active derogatory record.

This was confirmed by Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Norman Tansingco, who said that a verification of the BI’s records reveal that Guerrero has an active alert list order, stemming from a warrant of arrest issued by the Regional Trial Court in Pasig last April 2014.

He said that should Guerrero be encountered at any port, he will be turned over to the police who shall serve the said warrant and that apart from the alert list, Guerrero is also the subject of an active immigration lookout bulletin, also issued in 2014.

“So far we have no record of any recent travel,” said Tansingco. “Any future attempts to depart will be stopped as his name is already in our records,” he added.

Guerrero is one of the 4 convicted in the case filed by Navarro. A ruling by the Taguig Regional Trial Court released last May 2 revealed that Guerrero, together with Cedric Lee, Deniece Cornejo, and Simeon Raz were all found guilty to the charges pressed against them. Only Guerrero remains at large.

The incident stemmed from a 2014 incident wherein Navarro accused Guerrero and his companions of mauling him and threatening to kill him.