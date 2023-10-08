BI secondary inspectors to wear body cams soon

222 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Bureau of Immigration (BI) announced plans to procure body cameras for its secondary inspectors assigned at the airports.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said the agency is procuring cameras that will be capable of livestreaming so that his office can monitor the activities of airport personnel, adding that the technological upgrade is part of the BI’s drive to modernize its operations to be at par with foreign counterparts.

“We have already initiated the procurement process, and expect that by the end of the year, we can start the deployment of the cameras,” said Tansingco.

He said the United States recently made a similar action when President Joe Biden ordered the deployment of body cameras to law enforcement agencies last year, which the Department of Homeland Security complied with a department-wide policy on body-worn cameras earlier this year.

“Body cameras will ensure that our immigration officers are effective and remain accountable for their actions as law enforcers. It would be easier for us to investigate complaints of misconduct with the use of body cams. It would also remind our officers to always be professional in the conduct of their duties,” Tansingco added.

The BI said it has earmarked P16 million of its budget for the procurement of body cameras.

Apart from body cameras, the BI also said it is procuring additional electronic gates to replace 50 percent of their manual operations by 2026.

Just last month, the BI said it is studying procuring AI technologies as an added layer of security in international ports of entry and exit.