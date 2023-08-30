BI staff to undergo language training via partnership with Chiang Kai Shek, Confucius Institute

388 SHARES Share Tweet

IN an effort to provide Chinese language training for its personnel, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) is partnering with Chiang Kai Shek College (CKSC) headed by its president Judelio Yap and the Confucius Institute at the University of the Philippines Diliman (CI-UPD).

It was learned that a total of 25 BI personnel from the BI’s head office and 25 from different airports are currently undergoing a training sponsored by Chiang Kai Shek College.

The Basic Mandarin Language Program Level 1 training consists of a 50-hour curriculum. Two training schedules are set: one at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) from July 11 to October 3, and another at the BI Main office from July 10 to October 9.

Additionally, the Confucius Institute at the University of the Philippines Diliman has started a 36-hour online program for BI personnel nationwide, running from August 29 to November 16.

This partnership reflects BI’s commitment to improving communication and efficiency, ultimately enhancing the immigration process for Chinese-speaking individuals.

The BI’s Learning and Development Section organized the initiative and BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said that this is but the start of a series of language-based trainings aimed at strengthening the capacities of their officers.

Tansingco emphasized the importance of the initiative, saying: “proper communication is not just essential for effective service but also for building trust with the public. This training equips our personnel with valuable language skills to ensure accurate and efficient interactions with Chinese-speaking individuals.”

The BI Chief expressed his gratitude to CKSC president Yap and CI-UPD for their support, saying that the program would be beneficial in the agency’s delivery of basic public service.

Prior to the pandemic, Chinese nationals ranked second in the highest number of foreign arrivals in the country.