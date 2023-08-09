BI stops blacklisted Vietnamese at NAIA

166 SHARES Share Tweet

A female Vietnamese national who is blacklisted by the Bureau of Immigration (BI) was stopped from boarding a flight to Saigon last July 31 by BI personnel at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1.

The Vietnamese, identified as Thi Linh Dien, 26, was intercepted after attempting to depart via a Philippine Airlines flight. Thi’s name was found to be in the BI’s derogatory database during primary inspection.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco ordered an investigation on how the said Vietnamese was able to enter the country illegally.

“She is considered as an illegal entrant, as her name has been in our blacklist since 2019. However, it seems that she entered the country last July 18,2023 without undergoing proper inspections,” Tansingco said.

The BI chief ordered the immediate arrest of Thi for violation of the Philippine Immigration Act of 1940, adding that she will be deported and her name will rename in the BI’s blacklist indefinitely.

Thi will remain in the BI’s facility in Bicutan, Taguig pending implementation of her deportation.

Meanwhile, Tansingco also announced the interception of a Chinese and a Cambodian national wanted by the Interpol for being subject of arrest warrants. Both aliens were denied entry and were immediately boarded on the next available flight out of the country.

Excluded last August 7 was Guo Hui, 29, Chinese national. Guo arrived NAIA Terminal 3 from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and was found to be in the Interpol’s blue notice for being wanted in China for allegedly illegally buying and providing credit card information.

Also denied entry last August 8 at the NAIA Terminal 1 was Su Fashui, 39, after arriving from Phnom Penh. Cambodia.

Su was found to be the subject of an Interpol red notice for an arrest warrant issued in 2021 by the Huaiyuan county public security Bureau, Bengbu City in Anhui province, China. He is wanted for allegedly opening a casino, in violation of Chinese laws, and faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.