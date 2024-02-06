BI tells departing foreign residents to process re-entry permits before travelling

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco urges foreign residents who are going to travel to settle their reentry fees before departure. (JERRY S. TAN)

WITH many foreign residents likely gearing up for Lunar New Year travels, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) is advising for them to settle their reentry fees before departure.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said the advice follows the expected surge in the volume of travelers lining up to secure their reentry fees at the immigration cashiers of the departure area of the three NAIA terminals.

“With a notable portion being Chinese residents departing for the Lunar New Year celebrations, the airport experiences a surge in passengers. This could be mitigated if reentry permits are obtained prior to arriving at the airport,” Tansingco explained.

Per immigration regulations, foreign nationals registered with the BI, holding valid immigrant and non-immigrant visas, including permanent residents, foreign students and workers with valid ACR I-cards, are mandated to obtain exit and reentry permits for each departure from the country.

Residents departing the country have the flexibility to obtain these permits either at the airport or any BI office nationwide.

Tansingco further highlighted that securing permits in advance reduces processing time, affording passengers more relaxation time before their flights.

For added convenience, BI offers a 24/7 one-stop shop located at NAIA Terminal 3, where departing passengers can efficiently secure their permits.